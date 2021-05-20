STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN CM MK Stalin launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18-44 age group in Tiruppur

Several businessmen contributed to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for COVID prevention and safety measures. A total of Rs 2.6 crores was offered as donations by industrialists.

MK Stalin

TN CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for persons in the age group of 18-44 years at an event in Nethaji Apparel Park in Tiruppur.

He also held a short discussion with Tirupur Collector K Vijaya Karthikeyan about the action taken to contain COVID-19 in the district.

Around 20 workers from various garment units were selected and vaccinated on the occasion by a team of health officials inside the facility.

Apart from this, several businessmen contributed to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for COVID prevention and safety measures. A total of Rs 2.6 crores was offered as donations by industrialists to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Public Relief Fund. Due to lack of time, an interaction with the business leaders was cancelled.

Several top industrialists including Tiruppur Exporters Association president Raja M Shanmugam,  KM Knitwear CEO KM Subramanium and Classic Polo Managing Director S Sivaraman were present on the occasion.

Throughout the national highway and other parts of the facility, no banners or cutouts bearing the name of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister were erected.

