46% businesses in India saw increase in fraud

Forty-six per cent of businesses in India have seen an increase in fraud during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Experian’s Global Insights Report (January/February 2021).

Published: 21st May 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

Stating that frauds and online financial attacks are growing exponentially, the report stated that despite the growing risks, 40 per cent of Indian businesses indicate they are placing more emphasis on revenue generation rather than fraud detection, which can lead to increase in losses and a decline in customer confidence.

The report states that while 90 per cent of businesses say they have implemented strategies related to recognising their customers across their various platforms, only 18 per cent organisations surveyed are confident in preventing new types of fraud.

Experian, a global information services company, has enhanced one of its products ‘CrossCore’ which cuts complexity, increases efficiency and helps businesses to quickly respond to fraud threats.

