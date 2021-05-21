STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP urges Centre to convert JIPMER into exclusive Covid care hospital as cases mount

In a memorandum to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, state BJP President V Saminathan said COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid pace in the UT, with around 2000 cases and around 30-35 deaths each day

Published: 21st May 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

A view of JIPMER in Puducherry | representational picture

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The BJP has urged the central government to convert JIPMER into a Covid special care hospital, considering the precarious situation in Puducherry.

In a memorandum to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, state BJP President V Saminathan said COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid pace in the UT, with around 2000 cases and around 30 to 35 deaths each day.

But in reality, more people are affected in Puducherry as many patients in hospitals here are from the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu. They are not included in the Puducherry data, said Saminathan.

ALSO READ: At least 20 black fungus cases in Puducherry, disease spreading fast: LG Tamilisai

In Puducherry region alone, a day earlier, the active cases climbed to 18,277, of which 2,107 are in hospitals and 16,170 are in home isolation. Now the situation is getting worse.

At present, the bed occupancy position in Puducherry is 519 in JIPMER, 440 in IGMCRI and 701 in all other Covid Care Centres. So totally around 1600 beds are filled and the number of vacant beds is insufficient to face the mounting number of new cases of around 2000 per day. Being a special care hospital, JIPMER also admits thousands of patients from Tamil Nadu every day, he pointed out.

In this context, JIPMER needs to be converted into a special Covid care hospital, which will serve patients of both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jipmer COVID-19 Coronavirus Puducherry
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
A queue at the Ayurveda camp set up in Nellore’s Krishnapatnam. (Photo | Express)
Crowds again flock to Andhra village to get unapproved 'ayurvedic cure' for COVID-19
Gallery
Born on January 9, 1927, in Maroda village, (present-day Uttarakhand) Bahuguna's zest for environmental preservation took flight early on. He began participating in social activities from the age of 13. In frame: Sunderlal Bahuguna signing an autograph fo
Saluting 'Chipko Movement' pioneer and renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp