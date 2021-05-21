Considering Covid aid to transpersons: State to HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it is considering the representation of transpersons seeking Rs 4,000 financial aid during the lockdown. Advocate General R Shumughasundaram made the submissions before the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.

According to the petitioners’ counsel senior advocate Jayna Kothari, the transgender community has been left out of the financial aid. The petitioner, Grace Banu, a transgender activist, in her plea, stated that there are over 50,000 transpersons in the State who have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic and the lockdown.

The court, during the hearing, ordered notice to the State to file a report on the plea. The Advocate General informed the court that the petition is already being considered. The court, recording the submissions, adjourned the plea to Monday.