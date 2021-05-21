NSE Academy,  Bharathiar University sign pact

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has signed an MoU with Bharathiar University in Coimbatore. NSE Academy has collaborated with BU for creating a Centre of Excellence for capital markets.

This aims to enhance the knowledge of BU faculty and its affiliated colleges in financial services. NSE Academy will work closely with BU to provide industry-ready curriculum and will also facilitate the faculty and students to have a regular interaction with industry practitioners.

Hari K, Chief Business Officer, NSE said, “This association will bring about significant change in the education space.” BU Vice-Chancellor P Kaliraj said the collaboration will address the problem of lack of adequate skilled resources.