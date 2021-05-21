Pondy nominated MLAs row: HC reserves orders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its orders on a plea moved by a resident of Puducherry, to declare the notification issued by the Union Home Ministry on May 10, nominating three MLAs to the Puducherry Assembly, as illegal.

Justices Anita Sumanth and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy reserved orders on the plea moved by Puducherry resident GA Jagannathan. The counsel for the petitioner, Gnanasekar, contended that the timing of nomination was inappropriate with the Chief Minister recuperating from Covid. He said the credentials of the three nominated persons were questionable.

During the hearing on Thursday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre, argued that the nomination can be made by virtue of Article 239A of the Constitution read with section (3)3 of the Government of UT Act, 1963. The bench recording the submissions moved by both the counsels reserved its orders on the plea.