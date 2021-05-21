Puducherry cops urge public to be their 'eyes and ears', inform about lockdown violations on WhatsApp

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry police have urged the public to become their 'eyes and ears' by informing them of lockdown violations and COVID-inappropriate behaviour through the WhatsApp number of the police control room.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Rahul Alwal said the lockdown has to be strictly enforced to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19. The current situation was due to the negligence in adopting preventive Covid protocols, he said.

The police, municipality, health, other departments, NGOs and social activists are working 24 x 7 as frontline warriors but face hardships and stress in protecting themselves, their family and society from infection, he said.

Puducherry police have allotted a dedicated WhatsApp number 9489205039 at the Police Central Control Room to gather information as part of the "Every Citizen - Eyes & Ears of Police" drive.

The message should be supported by photo or videos of lockdown violations if directly witnessed, in addition to calling on the toll free 112 and 1031. This small assistance will help in the strict enforcement of the lockdown and break the chain of COVID spread, he said.