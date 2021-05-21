STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry cops urge public to be their 'eyes and ears', inform about lockdown violations on WhatsApp

Puducherry police have allotted a dedicated WhatsApp number 9489205039 at the Police Central Control Room to gather information as part of the "Every Citizen - Eyes & Ears of Police" drive

Published: 21st May 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry lockdown

A street in Puducherry wears a deserted look as the UT observes the lockdown to control COVID surge. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry police have urged the public to become their 'eyes and ears' by informing them of lockdown violations and COVID-inappropriate behaviour through the WhatsApp number of the police control room.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Rahul Alwal said the lockdown has to be strictly enforced to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19. The current situation was due to the negligence in adopting preventive Covid protocols, he said.

ALSO READ: BJP urges Centre to convert JIPMER into exclusive Covid care hospital as cases mount

The police, municipality, health, other departments, NGOs and social activists are working 24 x 7 as frontline warriors but face hardships and stress in protecting themselves, their family and society from infection, he said.

Puducherry police have allotted a dedicated WhatsApp number 9489205039 at the Police Central Control Room to gather information as part of the "Every Citizen - Eyes & Ears of Police" drive.

The message should be supported by photo or videos of lockdown violations if directly witnessed, in addition to calling on the toll free 112 and 1031. This small assistance will help in the strict enforcement of the lockdown and break the chain of COVID spread, he said.

Puducherry COVID-19 Coronavirus
