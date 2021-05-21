STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Second death at Villupuram hospital causes outrage

Hosp had been banned from admitting Covid-19 patients due to discrepancies

Published: 21st May 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

COVID death

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A day after the health department banned a private hospital on Marakanam Road in Tindivanam from admitting new Covid-19 patients, a man who had been admitted there earlier for Covid-19 died on Wednesday. The 42-year-old resident of Veerankulam was under treatment for two weeks.

Soon after his death, his relatives laid seige to the hospital as a mark of protest. They also tried to blockade a road, which police personnel from the Tindivanam station foiled. The protest before the hospital was withdrawn after police officials held a talk with them and convinced them to lodge a complaint with the police instead of continuing with the protest.  

The background
A few days ago, the relatives of a doctor, who died due to Covid-19 at the hospital, expressed suspicion about the quality of Remdesivir injection given to him during the treatment. Following this, officials from the health department inspected the hospital on Tuesday. 

During the inspection, they reportedly found that the hospital did not properly maintain treatment records of the patients. They also found a mismatch in the number of Remdesivir injections recorded and present at the hospital--there were several additional vials. 

Following an inquiry with the doctors there, the department imposed a fine of `1 lakh on the hospital and forbade it from admitting new Covid-19 patients. They also lifted samples of medicines, including Remdesivir, kept at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Tindivanam police registered a case based on a complaint from the relatives of the deceased doctor and questioned the doctors of the hospital. On Wednesday, they took a doctor from the government Tindivanam hospital, who also worked at the private hospital, for inquiry. It is learnt that the doctor reportedly told the police that he got Remdesivir injections from another doctor. Further investigation by police is underway.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Villupuram COVID 19 covid death
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp