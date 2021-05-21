STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin hands over appointment orders to kin of those killed in Thoothukudi police firing

Of these, 16 get the post of junior assistant and one as jeep driver. They would work under the revenue and rural development departments of Thoothukudi district.

Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over the appointment orders in Madurai on Friday (Photo | Special arrangement)

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over the appointment orders for the kin of those killed and the severely wounded in the Thoothukudi police firing incident in Madurai on Friday.

Stalin presided over a meeting and reviewed the measures being implemented to curb and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Madurai. Later, he issued the appointment orders based on their educational qualifications.

Of these, 16 get the post of junior assistant and one as jeep driver. They would work under the revenue and rural development departments of Thoothukudi district. Ministers including PTR Thiagarajan, Moorthy, KR Periakaruppan, MPs Kanimozhi, S Venkatesan and Collector Aneesh Sekhar also participated.

Meanwhile, members of the health insurance employees welfare association submitted a petition to the CM seeking to make their postings permanent as they were working for 11 years in the chief minister health insurance scheme which was launched by the former CM and his father M Karunanidhi.

Later, CM Stalin inaugurated an additional oxygen bed facility at the premises of Thoppur Government Hospital.

