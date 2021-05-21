TN gets 649.4 MT oxygen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State has received a total of 649.4 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) through 12 oxygen express trains. The twelfth oxygen express loaded at Rourkela with three containers carrying 64.95 MT arrived at Inland Container Depot, Tondiarpet at 5 pm on Thursday.

The ninth loaded oxygen express that left from Rourkela with two containers carrying 36.74 MT of LMO reached Tondiarpet at 8 pm on Wednesday. The tenth train that departed from Rourkela with 29.24 MT of LMO in three tankers arrived at Madukkarai near Coimbatore at 1.55 am on Thursday.

Similarly, the eleventh train that left Rourkela carrying 78.58 MT of LMO in four containers reached Tondiarpet at 5.40 am on Thursday. The thirteenth oxygen express dispatched from Rourkela carrying 79.31 MT of LMO in five tankers for Tamil Nadu is expected to reach here on Friday, said the Railways in a statement. The oxygen tankers were unloaded and sent to government hospitals across the State.