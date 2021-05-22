Crematorium staff in Tiruppur demand Rs 7,000 to bury Covid victim?

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A group of undertakers working at a crematorium run by an NGO on behalf of Udumalaipet Municipality have allegedly demanded Rs 7,000 for laying a Covid victim to rest. Sources said that the person in charge of the electric crematorium, on May 17, refused to accept the body of one K Jothimani, a 43-year-old revenue official who succumbed to the infection, stating that it was not the designated place.

“After he turned us away, a few undertakers approached us and demanded Rs 7,000 for digging a grave on the same premises,” said a kin of the victim. They said they would use earthmovers to dig the grave to prevent infection. For Covid victims, the prescribed charge for cremation is Rs 3,500, and for burial it is Rs 2,000, according to sources.

Reacting to this, Collector K Vijaya Karthikeyan said, “I will order an immediate inquiry.” If the allegations are found to be true, criminal action will be initiated against the persons involved, the collector said.