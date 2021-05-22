STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fight against virus: 200 oxygen beds provided in Thoppur

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, inaugurated the Covid Care Centre with 200 oxygen-supported beds at Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur.

Published: 22nd May 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin arrives at Secretariat for Cabinet meeting on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, inaugurated the Covid Care Centre with 200 oxygen-supported beds at Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur. Earlier last week, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian, during his inspection in Madurai assured that a 500-bedded-facility with oxygen support would be established in Thoppur in a week time. 

The facility has been established with the help of Corporate Social Responsibility funds from G Square Realtors, a Chennai based real estate company and Megha Engineering and CREDAI. Each bed is facilitated with an oxygen concentrator machine, an electric steam vapouriser machine and a pedestal fan. Separate toilets for Covid patients have also been constructed.

Further, the companies have assured to stand by the government during the unprecedented times and provide 4,000 to 10,000 beds across the State. Health officials also assured that the remaining 300 beds with oxygen support would soon be established. 

The CM has directed the officials concerned to bring the CCC facility in Thoppur immediately. Also present on the occasion were Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, P Moorthy, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan and Thoothukudi MP MK Kanimozhi.

The district administration said that 3,63,599 RT-PCR tests were done since March 15, of which 30,521 tested positive. Of the 1,101 oxygen supported beds earmarked for Covid patients in the GHs, 1,052 have been occupied and 371 are vacant as of the May 20, 8 pm report, while 351 of the 353 beds have been occupied. Only two more are vacant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoppur Oxygen beds COVID 19
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp