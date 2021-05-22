STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health experts recommend extension of complete lockdown in TN sans any concessions: Stalin 

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed concern over people moving around unnecessarily even during the lockdown, on the pretext of buying essential commodities.

Published: 22nd May 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrives at secretariat for the cabinet meeting on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said the health experts committee, with whom he held discussions, has recommended extension of the complete lockdown without any concessions to contain the Covid-19 infection in the state.

"The same view has been conveyed to me during my visits to the districts during the past two days," he added.

Chairing the meeting of the representatives of legislature parties at the secretariat, the Chief Minister said, "We have to announce a decision by 1.00 pm on whether we are extending the complete lockdown or not. So, please convey your views precisely without repeating what others said."

"We have lost many lives since the Covid-19 infection started. Many frontline staff including doctors have succumbed to the virus. We have to put a stop to this," the Chief Minister said on Saturday.

Expressing concern over people moving around unnecessarily even during the lockdown, on the pretext of buying essential commodities, the Chief Minister said "People are wandering around treating the lockdown period as a holiday. They should understand that this infection can only be contained when people take a vow to neither contract it from others nor spread it to other people."

Explaining the steps taken for procuring life saving drugs and equipment during this period, Stalin said, "On the request of the Tamil Nadu government, the Union government has increased oxygen allocation upto 519 metric tonnes. Besides, 100 metric tonnes of oxygen is being received from Odisha. Oxygen is being procured by air and train services too."

"The Tamil Nadu government has held talks with the Maharashtra government for getting 900 metric tonnes of oxygen. An IAS officer is stationed at Maharashtra to ensure this supply." Stalin added.

The Chief Minister said the industries department has made arrangements for importing life saving medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, flow meters etc.

Steps are being taken to procure 2,180 oxygen cylinders from Singapore while CII is taking steps to procure 1,000 oxygen cylinders. Arrangements are being made to procure oxygen from South Korea and other countries as well.

