STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 40 test positive for Covid in Thengumarahada tribal village in Tamil Nadu

Nearly ten people have been sent to a private school in Kothagiri, which is about 100-km away, for treatment.

Published: 22nd May 2021 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Over 20 patients were were asked to be in home quarantine in Thengumarahada tribal village.

Over 20 patients were were asked to be in home quarantine in Thengumarahada tribal village.

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

ERODE: COVID-19 is not any more a disease that is restricted to largely crowded urban areas. The virus has managed to penetrate into Thengumarahada village, which is located inside the Sathiyamangalam Tiger Reserve. Even though the village on the banks of the Mayar River is in the Kotagiri taluk, it can be reached through a 25-km forest path through Bhavanisagar in Erode district.

There are around 2,000 people in the village and around 40 per cent of them are tribals. While the majority of them Irulas, around 16 families of Kurumbas also reside there. Agriculture being the main occupation of the villagers, they usually visit Bhavanisagar, Sathiyamangalam and Mettupalayam to buy fertiliser, sell their produce and also buy groceries.

"Even though we chlorinate the drinking water and provide it to the residents, people while working in the agricultural field tend to drink the water from Mayar that through Masinakudi and reaches our village. Usually, during the summer season from April to June, people here are affected by cold and fever. This time too, we thought that was the case. However, in the tests taken on 14th April, 25 people tested positive for Covid-19. Another 16 people have tested positive for the virus on Saturday," said a staff at the panchayat office.

"We are clueless how the people got infected. Some of the villages went to a temple festival in Masinagudi on April 26-27. However, we are not sure if they could have affected there as most of them who went to the festival tested negative. Only our relatives are allowed into the village as tourists have also been banned after Covid-19 started spreading last year. All of them have only mild cold and fever and there is no sign of tiredness, which is usually associated with Covid-19. Even a 70-year-old who was infected has recovered," he added.

Out of the 25 patients who tested positive earlier, three people have been sent to a private school in Kothagiri, which is about 100-km away, for treatment and the rest of them were asked to be in home quarantine. Around five to six people who tested positive on Saturday would be taken there, said sources. To reach Kothagiri, the patients have to cross Mayar which is about 200 metre, then reach Parisalthurai where there is a bus shelter. From there, they reach Kothagiri through Bhavanisagar and Mettupalayam. “As the water is not too deep, the authorities said the vehicle can come inside the village to pick up the patients. We have asked the people not to go out of the village unnecessarily,” said the panchayat staff.

However, the long-time demand of the villagers is to build a bridge across the Mayar so that travel can be made easy for them. “The proposal has been stalled by the Forest department for a very long time. As this time, K Ramachandran, Minister of Forests, is from The Nilgiris district, we are hopeful that the bridge will be built under this government,” said Irudhaiyaraj, former Panchayat President.

Dr Arun Prasad, who is working in the Primary Health Centre in the village for the last one year, has been helping the patients to cross the Mayar river and take them to Kothagiri. He also encouraged villagers to take vaccines and many people above 45 years of age have been vaccinated.

“Around 400 people have been tested so far in the village. There are no severe cases in the village. We suspect that people travelling to rural areas could be picked up the virus,” said Dr Balusamy, Deputy Director of Health Services of The Niligiris. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erode coronavirus Tamil Nadu Thengumarahada tribal village
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp