Private hospitals in TN to procure 3 lakh Covid vaccine doses

With the State government stopping supply of vaccines, private hospitals have decided to procure them directly from the manufacturer.

Published: 22nd May 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker gives Covid vaccine to a woman | Parveen negi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the State government stopping supply of vaccines, private hospitals have decided to procure them directly from the manufacturer. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is coordinating with the vaccine manufacturer. 

On Friday, the deadline set by IMA, around 150 private hospitals across the State expressed willingness to procure vaccines. Sources in IMA-Tamil Nadu chapter said the association would place orders with Serum Institute of India for 3 lakh Covishield doses in the first phase. 

“The State stopped supplying vaccines to private hospitals early this month. With no other option we decided to open a supply channel for private hospitals so that vaccination drive could resume,” V Rajesh Babu, president of IMA-Coimbatore told Express.

“We mooted the idea and the State branch is coordinating with SII. So far, these private hospitals have projected a requirement of 3 lakh Covishield doses. The figure would be finalised by Friday evening,” he added.

Further Rajesh said that they would pay Rs 700, inclusive of GST, a vial. As Rs 150 is set as the charge for inoculation, beneficiaries would have to pay Rs 850 to get the jab at the private hospitals. The IMA would receive the consignment and distribute to members hospitals. The process of placing the order could take a week and delivery would take 15 days, he added.

