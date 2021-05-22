Second installment of Covid assistance to be released on June 3: Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The second installment of Covid assistance of Rs 2,000 will be distributed to over 2.07 crore families on June 3, Chief Minister MK Stalin said here on Friday. As part of his assessment of Covid situation across the State, Stalin reviewed various health facilities in the city. After inaugurating a Covid facility with over 300 beds at the NIT, Tiruchy, he held a press conference.

Stalin said, “We have been working tirelessly to control the second wave. We have created as many as 16,938 new beds, out of which 7,800 have oxygen facilities. A total of 30 new traditional medicine facilities have been set up and an additional 239 MT of oxygen is being produced each day.

Eradicating the virus will give us more happiness than coming to power.” The DMK had promised to provide Rs 4,000 as Covid relief in its poll manifesto. “We have disbursed the first instalment. On the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on June 3, the second installment will be disbursed,” he said. On steps taken to handle the spread of black fungus, Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, said, “It is an infection spotted in patients whose immunity has been reduced due to the use of steroids.

There are nine patients affected by it across the State and we have adequate medications to treat them.”

When asked about the Centre-State relationships during such pandemic, Stalin said, “ The Centre is also facing a few issues. But, we are trying to place our requests to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are providing us the required oxygen through various means. But, the Centre has not provided us enough vaccines. We are putting pressure on them.” As regards extension of lockdown after May 24, Stalin said a decision will be taken after the completion of a review meeting.