Stalin inaugurates 400-bedded Covid-19 ward in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated a 400-bedded Covid-19 ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) here. Stalin, who arrived in Tiruchy in the afternoon after his visit to Madurai, interacted with the Dean and other staff at MGMGH. He also enquired about the availability of oxygen in the hospital.

The new ward is on the sixth floor of the super speciality block. With the additional 400 beds, MGMGH now has a total of 1,200 beds. Of these, more than 450 beds are equipped with oxygen and 120 are ICU beds. After MGMGH, Stalin visited the Kalaiarangam Hall and inaugurated a 100-bedded Covid-19 Care Centre. These beds are expected to be equipped with oxygen facilities.

He also launched the vaccination drive for those in the age of 18-44 . In this group, the differently abled received the jab on priority basis. The additional oxygen beds will benefit Tiruchy which has been reporting more than 1,500 cases daily. Doctors say that with this, there should not be any problem for availability of beds in the district.