Endless wait wilted life due to Covid for this TN cop

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: K Sampath Kumar, a native of Salem and a special sub inspector at Mathigiri police station in Hosur Subdivision died on on May 13. He was 53 and the sole breadwinner of the family comprising his wife, a son and a daughter. K Balakrishnan (60), his elder brother, said that both Sampath children haven’t landed proper employment yet. The family used to stay at a police quarters in Hosur and is also saddled with a loan burden.

Police said, Sampath’s health was not well on the first week of May. He underwent RT-PCR test May 7 and test result was declared the next day. He tested positive and was taken to Salem Hospital with below 55 Spo2 oxygen saturation. Balakrishnan said, “When my brother was in need of a ventilator bed in Salem Hospital, he didn’t get it. He waited for five hours on the veranda to get oxygen.

The wait continued for over ten hours, but didn’t get a ventilator bed. Later, we tried to get a ventilator bed in Erode, Karur, and Perundurai but in vain. Finally, we admitted him to a private hospital in Salem. On May 13, he breathed his last,” he said.

