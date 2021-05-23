Family of Tiruvallur doctor who died of Covid months ago, yet to receive compensation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The family of 40-year-old Dr Vivekanandan is still in shock, months after his death due to Covid-19. He leaves behind a wife and two children under the age of 10. The doctor served at Pallipattu government hospital in Tiruvallur.

“The family is currently being supported by Vivekanandan’s father. It has been months since the doctor passed away, but the family is yet to get government relief and benefits,” said Dr Perumal Pillai, Executive Member of Federation of Government Doctors Association. Dr Pillai, who has been fighting to ensure that the family of the deceased gets Covid-19 benefits from the State government, said that the family is not only emotionally broken but financially too.

With many expenses to take care of, they do not know what to do. Concerns about the future of the two children add to the worries of the family. “The previous government had promised a government job for a family member, apart from solatium. But despite many attempts, the family is yet to received any of it,” he said, hoping that present government help the family get the benefits they deserve.

Family in distress

