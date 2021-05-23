Ministers appointed to coordinate Covid relief works in 21 TN districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday appointed ministers to coordinate Covid works in 21 districts where the spread is high. The ministers are M Subramanian and PK Sekarbabu (Chennai), TM Anbarasan (Chengalpattu), AR Chakrapani and K Ramachandran (Coimbatore), SM Nasar (Thiruvallur), B Murthy and Palanivel Thiagarajan (Madurai), Geetha Jeevan and Anitha R Radhakrishnan (Thoothukudi), V Senthil Balaji (Salem), KN Nehru (Trichy), Thangam Thennarasu (Tirunelveli), S Muthusamy (Erode), EV Velu (Kancheepuram), MP Saminathan (Tiruppur), Durai Murugan (Vellore), K Ponmudi and KS Masthan (Villupuram), MRK Panneerselvam and CV Ganesan (Cuddalore), SV Meyyanathan (Nagapattinam and Thiruvar), R Gandhi (Krishnagiri), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Thanjavur), I Periyasamy (Theni) and Mano Thangaraj (Kanniyakumari).