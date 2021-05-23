Ranipet cop's Covid death came so sudden that it shook his family’s foundation

By Express News Service

RANIPET: It has been a week since 49-year-old V Panjatsharam died due to Covid-19 on May 12, but grief pooled at every corner of his household here. His wife, 39-year-old Samundeeswari, is inconsolable, for the suddenness of his death has shaken her to the core.

A special sub-inspector (SSI) at the Thimiri police station in Ranipet, Panjatsharam died a day after he was admitted to the government district headquarters hospital in Walajapet. He was the lone breadwinner of the family. “I don’t know what to say. I don’t know how I am going to take care of our son and daughter alone,” she said sobbing.

Their son, Bhoopathi, has just completed SSLC. He too had tested positive for the infection. Their daughter, 20-year-old Swetha, is differently-abled. She has completed her SSLC, Samundeeswari said. “They (police officials) promised us help to get government compensation for frontline workers soon. If given, it will help the family tide over the financial crisis they face,” said Nagaraj, brother of Samundeeswari.

The family, however, is in a dilemma. They are entitled to a government job on compassionate grounds, but they are yet to make up their minds on whether to let Bhoopathi continue his studies or ask him to take up employment as soon as he reaches eligible age.