Right to perform after death rituals stolen from Salem man

By Express News Service

SALEM: Rituals after death have a special significance in every civilisation. They give the grieving a means to come in terms with the loss of a loved one. Covid-19, however, has stolen this right from many. The family of 57-year-old A Mariappan from Gugai has experienced that shock.

Mariappan was a sanitary staff posted at ward 46 of the Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC). The father of four tested positive tested positive and was admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in August 2020.

He died on August 17, leaving behind wife, Kasthuri (55), son, M Manikandan, and three daughters. Manikandan told Express that after his death, the entire family was put under home quarantine as they had taken care of him at the hospital.

This prevented the family from doing proper cremation rites. “We performed the rites 16 days after his death, after we tested negative,” he lamented. He said that Mariappan contracted the infection as he supplied vegetables, fruits and grocery to those under home quarantine.

‘no help from government’

Family says they are in dire straits after Mariappan’s death. We performed the rites 16 days after his death, We are not getting any support from the government. I have applied for a job with the SCMC as my father died in the line of duty, said the his son