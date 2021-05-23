Villupuram cop succumbs to Covid, leaves behind a devastated young family

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A five-year-old boy and his six-months-old sister lost their father on May 16. The man was 31-year-old S Vijaybalaji, a police constable working for the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing in Kottakuppam.

A native of Villiyanur here, Vijaybalaji tested positive in the last week of April and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on May 3. Soon, his parents too tested positive. On May 6, his father succumbed to a severe case of Covid-19 pneumonia.

Ten days later, Vijaybalaji lost the fight too. “He was a young, sincere man, always prompt with his duties. It is indeed a loss to the department. We had arranged for a fund to support his family,” said an official from the district-police office.

As frontline workers fight to keep the nation safe, they continue to be at a high risk. The Union health ministry on Saturday said that 1,48,70,081 frontline workers have taken their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 83,06,020 frontline workers have received the second dose as well. As for doctors, (IMA) on Saturday said 420 doctors lost their lives in the country during the second wave of Covid-19.

