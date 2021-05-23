STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When a lab technician's death due to Covid felt across village in Perambalur

A  lab technician of the Perambalur GH succumbed to Covid-19, causing much grief to her family members, coworkers, and villagers.

Published: 23rd May 2021 05:10 AM

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A  lab technician of the Perambalur GH succumbed to Covid-19, causing much grief to her family members, coworkers, and villagers. K Indira (57), hailing from Ammapalayam, was the  mother of two girls -- Divya and Shankari. Her husband was a government bank employee, now retired.

She worked as a Senior Laboratory Technician at Perambalur District Headquarters Government Hospital for the past 34 years. She was known to most of the villagers and hospital staff as someone with a kind heart. After the pandemic began, she had been working tirelessly, without even taking a leave.

Ten days ago, she was admitted to Perambalur government hospital after she fell ill. She was tested for Covid-19 infection and the result returned positive. She died on May 18. Her death not only saddens her family, but also an entire village.

Speaking to Express, Indira’s elder daughter, K Divya, said, “We cannot accept her loss. My mother was very strong.” From the day she joined duty till her hospitalisation, she was steadfast in her duty. She had also helped many households,” Divya added. 

A sudden illness
VILLAGERS LAMENT
Her loss is a tragedy for everyone in our village. She has helped every household in our village. Many of the villagers mourned her loss, her daughter said.

