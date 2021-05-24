4,000 mobile units to supply vegetables during strict Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the State goes into complete lockdown from May 24 to 31, vegetables and fruits will be supplied to people through 4,380 mobile units across the State during the period, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam said on Sunday.

In Chennai city, 1,610 mobile units will ensure supply of 1,160 metric tonnes of perishable goods, while 2,770 more vehicles will take 2,228 tonnes to the rest of the State, said a press statement from the minister.

For the purpose, vegetables and fruits will be directly procured from nearby farmer producers.

To monitor this process, a team of officers, from Horticulture, Agriculture and Agri marketing Departments, have been deployed at the headquarters.

Besides, steps have been taken to supply the items, in coordination with local bodies and Cooperative Department.

The vegetables and fruits will be sold between 6.00 am and 12 noon every day.

​To know more about the distribution of goods, the public can dial 044-2225 3884. On the storage facilities for farmer producers, the statement said that there are 194 facilities with a capacity of 18,527 metric tonnes available in the State. Of them, only 3,000-metric tonne capacity have been occupied. The farmers can store 15,527 tonnes of agricultural produce in the available storage facilities.