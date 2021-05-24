STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aavin sets up 135 temporary outlets to sell milk in Chennai as total lockdown begins

Presently, about 12.5 lakh litres of Aavin milk is sold per day. The milk is being distributed through 1000 depots. The Aavin also sells milk through 38 parlours and 156 Franchise Retail Outlets.

Published: 24th May 2021

Aavin milk

People queue to buy milk at Aavin before the total lockdown at Vepery in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu entered a total lockdown on Monday, Aavin, the state-run milk distributor, has set up 135 temporary sales outlets in Chennai and its suburban areas.

"A total of 40 temporary parlours had been opened and 20 mobile parlours put into service across the City. In addition, temporary sales centres opened at 27 regional offices and 48 milk consumers' societies in Chennai and suburban areas," said an official statement from Aavin on Monday.

Even as the grocery and vegetable shops are closed, Aavin parlours alone are exempted from the lockdown.

Presently, about 12.5 lakh litres of Aavin milk is sold per day. The milk is being distributed through 1000 depots. The Aavin also sells milk through 38 parlours and 156 Franchise Retail Outlets (FROs).

ALSO READ: Complete lockdown bitter medicine but people have to take it, says TN CM

Similar arrangements are being made in districts to ensure undisrupted distribution of milk across the State, added the press note.

Meanwhile, on Monday, milk and dairy development minister SM Nasar inspected the newly-opened parlours in Tambaram, Pallavaram and other areas.

Aavin's efforts to deliver the milk through online food delivery platforms Zomato and Dunzo were also greeted with an overwhelming response. "With 600 deliveries per day, Aavin sells milk and milk products worth Rs 3 lakh per day through the mobile apps," said the statement.

For any complaints or assistance to receive Aavin products, consumers can call 044-23464575, 044-23464576, 044-23464578 and toll-free number 1800 425 3300, added the statement.

