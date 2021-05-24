Black fungus strikes Tamil Nadu's Salem district

By Express News Service

SALEM: Five patients admitted to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) have been diagnosed with Mucormycosis.

Two persons with black fungus symptoms, aged 47 and 50 from Salem and Namakkal districts respectively, died recently.

Sources at GMKMCH said that 11 more patients with symptoms of the disease await their test results. All confirmed and suspected cases are being treated in a separate isolation ward with 30 beds.

Fifteen out of 16 patients are currently are under oxygen support. The patients all of whom, suffer from diabetes mellitus, hail from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts.

GMKMCH Dean Valli Sathiyamoorthy was not available for comment.