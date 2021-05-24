Covid-19 lcokdown: As charges of fleecing arise, TN Food Minister warns vendors of action

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following widespread allegations of vendors jacking up prices of vegetables and groceries after the State government announced complete lockdown, Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani on Sunday warned vendors of action against fleecing.

Addressing reporters at Secretariat, the minister said complaints of vegetables and groceries being sold at exorbitant prices were received, and urged vendors to sell the essentials at a fair price.

​“To take action against erring vendors, authorities have been asked to conduct inspections at grocery and vegetable stores, and severe action would be initiated under Essential Commodities Act (if violations are found).”

He urged individual vendors and commercial establishments to extend cooperation to the government and sell the essentials to the public at a fair price.

On the possibility of vending vegetables to the public through Horticulture Department, Sakkarapani said, “The Agriculture Department will take steps to ensure availability of vegetables at people’s doorsteps.

Vendors too submitted a representation to the Chief Minister with a request to permit them to sell vegetables, by partnering with the Horticulture Department. The Chief Minister will a take a call (on the request).”