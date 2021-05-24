Covid-19: Railways has delivered 1,000 MT of Oxygen to Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has so far delivered over 1,000 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Tamil Nadu on 18 Oxygen Express trains, according to a statement.

On Sunday, four more consignments of LMO arrived in Tamil Nadu, and with this, a total of 1,024.18 MT of oxygen has been delivered.

The 16th loaded Oxygen Express with 19.54 MT from Rourkela arrived at Madukkarai, near Coimbatore, on Saturday.

The 17th loaded Oxygen Express with 84.1 MT was scheduled to reach Tondiarpet late on Sunday and the next one, with three loaded tankers (19.54 MT), arrived at Madukkarai at 12.45 pm on Sunday.