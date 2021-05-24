Donations to CMRF for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

Donations to the CM’s fund continues. It is hoped that our combined efforts finally win over his crisis we are facing.

Managing Director of VS Constructions, Krishmurthy- Rs 25 lakh

G Kalaiarasi, Ashwini, Shakeela Begum from Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Emplowerpent Association contributed one day salary of 12,000 nurses - Rs 56 lakh

Managing director of MRF, Rahul Mammen Mappillai - Rs 4 crore

TN Paddy Producers Association MD, Amrudeen Sheik Dawood - Rs 25 lakh

Representatives of TN Medical Services Recruitment Board Nurses Empowerment Association handing over a letter of consent to donate Rs 56 lakh–cumulative sum of one day’s salary of 12,000 nurses working on contract basis– to CM Stalin towards the Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund.