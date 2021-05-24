French consular elections of May 30 postponed in India due to COVID-19

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The French consular elections scheduled to be held on May 30 has been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by the French Minister for French citizens living abroad Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, said Chantal Samuel-David who leads the "United for change" party (Unis pour le Changement in French) in a statement on Monday.

All the voting procedures (online and on-site voting) have been cancelled. The new dates for the election will be decided shortly, said the minister

Every six years, French citizens living abroad elect their representatives called "councillors for the French living abroad" at their consulates all over the world.

In southern India, three representatives are elected by French citizens residing in the union territory of Pondichery, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"We are relieved that our request to the French authorities to postpone the elections has been heard, keeping in mind the risks it involved for the voters, the candidates and the election duty staff. This decision favours general interest," said Chantal.

