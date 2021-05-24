Pregnant doctor from Tiruvannamalai district dies of Covid-19

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 29-year-old pregnant doctor from Tiruvannamalai district succumbed to Covid-19 in a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday. A resident of Polur, Karthika was a dermatologist and ran a clinic in the town.

“She tested positive in the first week of May and was initially admitted to Government Arni Hospital. She was then taken to a private hospital in Chennai for further treatment, where she died on Sunday morning,” said Ajitha, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), Tiruvannamalai.

More pregnant women were affected by Covid-19 in the second wave than were during the first wave, the DDHS said. In order to closely monitor antenatal and postnatal mothers who test positive for Covid, two Special Covid Care Centres (CCCs) have been set up in Thellar and Kaarapattu Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district, said the DDHS.

“If a woman tests positive during the postnatal period which is six weeks (42 days), she will be admitted to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital or the Special CCCs based on her health condition,” Ajitha said. The centres have 60 beds, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, said the official.