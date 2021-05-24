Social-distancing norms goes for toss in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Social-distancing protocols were thrown to the wind in Coimbatore city on Sunday when scores of people poured onto the streets after the government relaxed lockdown for the day ahead of a week-long complete lockdown from Monday.

The situation in markets and bus terminals deteriorated after police personnel failed to control the crowd.

Meanwhile, officials said that around 2,500 police personnel will be deployed across the district from Sunday night.

The government announced extension of the lockdown till May end on Saturday.