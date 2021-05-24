TN Covid-19 lockdown: Vegetables sold at exorbitant prices in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day before the start of the intensified lockdown from Monday, traders of vegetables, especially departmental stores, sold vegetables at much higher prices compared to that on Saturday.

For instance, on Saturday, beetroot’s farm gate price was below Rs 5/kg. Wholesale market price for produce at MGR Market on Mettupalayam Road was Rs 8/kg.

However, a few departmental stores sold the produce at up to Rs 90/kg in Coimbatore, according to sources. Similarly, tomato, sold at Rs 15/kg in retail markets on Saturday, rose to Rs 45/kg on Sunday morning.