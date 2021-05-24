To us, buying essentials matters more: Shoppers in Tiruchy on Covid-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the State coming under a week-long complete lockdown from Monday, most commercial streets near Gandhi Market and other areas in Tiruchy reported heavy footfall.

The public made a beeline to several shops, especially those selling essential goods.

Though some shoppers and merchants expressed concerns about norms being flouted, they soon ignored it.

“If we keep worrying about social distancing, we may not get the essential materials. There was heavy rush in front of most essential shops in the city,” a shopper said.