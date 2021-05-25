DMK govt goes online to receive grievances related to Hindu temples

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Devotees can now register their grievances relating to the temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department through the website: hrce.tn.gov.in. A statement from the department minister PK Sekar Babu on Monday said that action on these will be taken within 60 days.

This facility has been newly added to this website. Those who wish to register their grievances or requests, should provide their mobile number, address and convey the request within 500 words. If needed, scanned documents can be uploaded.

The minister's statement said that after registering on the site, an acknowledgement will be sent to the devotee's email id. HR and CE Commissioner would monitor the action taken on the requests of the devotees and later it would be reviewed by him too. The devotees can check the details of the action taken online.

The statement said that devotees have many requests regarding temple lands, sites and buildings, their rent, least extension, renovation of temples, festivals etc., This new facility has been created to help them.