Steps taken to provide healthcare to poor: TN govt to Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State on Monday informed the Madras High Court that steps have been initiated to take care of the poor and underprivileged who may not be able to get beds at government facilities. The issue pertains to pleas seeking for the court to direct the authorities to provide free treatment to the public in private hospitals. The petitioner alleged that private hospitals are charging exorbitant rates.

During the hearing, Advocate General R Shumughasundaram informed the court that more than 1.58 crore families in the State are covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and several retired government staff and government officials are also being provided treatment under the scheme. The court, however, observed that the State must ensure that the scheme also includes people who are not covered by the Group Health Insurance Scheme and those who may not obtain a bed at any government hospital despite their best efforts.

“There are reports in media about exorbitant charges being obtained by private hospitals. This aspect of the matter needs to be looked into by the State and some kind of cap put, based on the extent of services rendered, so that an ordinary citizen unable to obtain a bed at any government medical facility is not financially ruined only in trying to save his life by obtaining admission at a private hospital,” the bench stressed. The court adjourned the hearing by a week for State to file submissions.