STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Steps taken to provide healthcare to poor: TN govt to Madras HC

The State on Monday informed the Madras High Court that steps have been initiated to take care of the poor and underprivileged who may not be able to get beds at government facilities.

Published: 25th May 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Ninety beds being ready for Covid patients at Government Peripheral Hospital in Anna Nagar, on Friday | P jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State on Monday informed the Madras High Court that steps have been initiated to take care of the poor and underprivileged who may not be able to get beds at government facilities. The issue pertains to pleas seeking for the court to direct the authorities to provide free treatment to the public in private hospitals. The petitioner alleged that private hospitals are charging exorbitant rates.

During the hearing, Advocate General R Shumughasundaram informed the court that more than 1.58 crore families in the State are covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and several retired government staff and government officials are also being provided treatment under the scheme. The court, however, observed that the State must ensure that the scheme also includes people who are not covered by the Group Health Insurance Scheme and those who may not obtain a bed at any government hospital despite their best efforts.

“There are reports in media about exorbitant charges being obtained by private hospitals. This aspect of the matter needs to be looked into by the State and some kind of cap put, based on the extent of services rendered, so that an ordinary citizen unable to obtain a bed at any government medical facility is not financially ruined only in trying to save his life by obtaining admission at a private hospital,” the bench stressed. The court adjourned the hearing by a week for State to file submissions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court healthcare Tamil Nadu poor COVID 19 lockdown
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp