Madras HC calls for decongestion of prisons in TN, Puducherry

Chief Justice Sanjeeb Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said,

Published: 26th May 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

(Image used for representational purposes)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday called for decongesting prisons due to surge in Covid cases by granting leave or interim bail to women prisoners who are accompanied by children aged below six, across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. 

Chief Justice Sanjeeb Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “It is imperative that such category of inmates at correctional homes be also allowed to return home or be granted parole or interim bail or the like.”

The court directed the Executive Chairman of the TN State Legal Services Authority for expeditious action, and said the issue requires immediate action to determine the release of other convicts, too, by July 15. The plea was adjourned to Thursday.

