Produce Covid vaccine at HLL unit soon, CM urges Centre

CHENNAI: Urging the Central government to take all steps to commence Covid vaccine production at the Integrated Vaccine Complex of HLL Biotech Limited in Chengalpattu district at the earliest, Chief Minister MK Stalin assured to provide all assistance required from the State’s side.

After inspecting the lab, which has been lying idle for many years, on Tuesday, Stalin said, “The Centre must immediately allocate funds to begin production here.” HLL Biotech Ltd Director Dr Vijayan, Industries Secretary N Muruganandam, Chengalpattu Collector A John Louis and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Integrated Vaccine Complex is located on a sprawling 100 acres and has state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing machinery capable of producing one million doses annually. The facility was established to produce regular vaccines for Hepatitis-B, Haemophilus Influenzae Type B, rabies, Japanese Encephalitis E, BCG and Measles-Rubella, and Liquid Pentavalent Vaccine under the Universal Immunisation Programme of the Government of India. Express on May 19, carried an article on the immediate need for commencing vaccine production at this unit.