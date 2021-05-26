Tamil Nadu reports 213 black fungus cases after declaring it as 'notifiable disease'

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State so far reported 213 Mucormycosis also known as black fungus cases.

The State declared Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under the Public Health Act, 1937 on May, 20. Since then hospitals across the State including private hospitals has begun notifying the Mucormycosis cases to the Directorate of Public Health.

Dr. T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health told Express that, 213 cases of Mucormycosis were reported in the State.

The Health Department also formed a 10 member committee to monitor Mucormycosis cases and also to frame a standard treatment protocol for the infection.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty, Senior Consultant, and Head, Institute of ENT, Head and Neck Surgery, MGM Health Care Hospital said, in the last 10 days he operated on seven cases of Mucormycosis.

"Five of the seven patients were diabetic. Recent case was a 68-year-old woman. Her right eye was affected and she couldn't close her eye. After 24 hours of surgery, she was back to normal".

Saying that there is a shortage of Amphotericin B drug in the market, he said till now the hospital could manage with the hospital stock.

Dr. Sanjeev said all the seven cases he operated on were people recovered from Covid.

Dr. S Soundari, Head of Medical Services, Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital, Chennai said, "In the last one week the hospital got four referral cases. Vision can be saved if the patients come in early stage. In severe cases vision revival is not possible."

"So people should have awareness on Mucormycosis, redness of eyes, pain or blurry vision are some of the symptoms that people should be aware of and should consult the doctor for these symptoms," said Dr Soundari.

It may be noted that after cases of black fungus in the State, the Director of Medical Education Dr. R Narayana Babu recently gave instructions to all medical college deans to monitor the patients for the infection. Also told them to check for pure water in the humidifier of oxygen cylinders so that it should be free from microbes