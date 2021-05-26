STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 213 black fungus cases after declaring it as 'notifiable disease'

The Health Department also formed a 10 member committee to monitor Mucormycosis cases and also to frame a standard treatment protocol for the infection.

Published: 26th May 2021 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Black Fungus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State so far reported 213 Mucormycosis also known as black fungus cases.

The State declared Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under the Public Health Act, 1937 on May, 20. Since then hospitals across the State including private hospitals has begun notifying the Mucormycosis cases to the Directorate of Public Health.

Dr. T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health told Express that, 213 cases of Mucormycosis were reported in the State.

The Health Department also formed a 10 member committee to monitor Mucormycosis cases and also to frame a standard treatment protocol for the infection.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty, Senior Consultant, and Head, Institute of ENT, Head and Neck Surgery, MGM Health Care Hospital said, in the last 10 days he operated on seven cases of Mucormycosis.

"Five of the seven patients were diabetic. Recent case was a 68-year-old woman. Her right eye was affected and she couldn't close her eye. After 24 hours of surgery, she was back to normal".

Saying that there is a shortage of Amphotericin B drug in the market, he said till now the hospital could manage with the hospital stock.

Dr. Sanjeev said all the seven cases he operated on were people recovered from Covid.

Dr. S Soundari, Head of Medical Services, Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital, Chennai said, "In the last one week the hospital got four referral cases. Vision can be saved if the patients come in early stage. In severe cases vision revival is not possible."

"So people should have awareness on Mucormycosis, redness of eyes, pain or blurry vision are some of the symptoms that people should be aware of and should consult the doctor for these symptoms," said Dr Soundari.

It may be noted that after cases of black fungus in the State, the Director of Medical Education Dr. R Narayana Babu recently gave instructions to all medical college deans to monitor the patients for the infection. Also told them to check for pure water in the humidifier of oxygen cylinders so that it should be free from microbes

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu black fungus cases
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp