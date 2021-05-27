40 oxygen beds unveiled at Erode govt hospital

By Express News Service

ERODE: As the need for oxygen beds is surging with the district reporting average 1,500 Covid cases daily, Minister for Housing S Muthusamy on Wednesday unveiled 40 oxygen beds at Thanthai Periyar Government Hospital in Erode.

To mitigate the oxygen scarcity, Tex Valley and Erode BNI together donated an oxygen generator that could manufacture 200 litres of oxygen per minute. This generator, costing `50 lakh, would provide oxygen facility to total 100 beds at the hospital. Further, `6 lakh worth of oxi flow valve and metre were also donated to the hospital, said Muthusamy.

The minister also urged patients’ attenders to not enter Covid wards. “We will ensure that patients are well taken care of. We have also appointed volunteers whom the relatives can approach to give food or enquire developments,” he added.

The minister also inaugurated the Covid information centre started by CSI memorial and Popular Front of India to provide information to the patients. Meanwhile, a vaccine drive for transport workers aged 18 to 45 years commenced at Kasipalayam depot.