Eight IAS officers to oversee desilting works in Cauvery river canals
Tamil Nadu government has appointed eight IAS officers to monitor desilting works in Cauvery river canals to be taken up along Tiruchy region.
Published: 27th May 2021 04:47 AM | Last Updated: 27th May 2021 04:47 AM | A+A A-
The government has sanctioned `6,290.50 crore to take up 589 desilting works. Pradeep Yadav, Principal Secretary, Managing Director of CMRL, has been appointed to monitor the works in Thanjavur; Dr K Gopal, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department, in Tiruvarur; Apoorva, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, in Nagapattinam, and R Kirlosh Kumar, Managing Director, TN Slum Clearance Board, in Mayiladuthuri.
Likewise, the present monitoring officers Ramesh Chand Meena for Ariyalur, C Vijayakumar for Karur, Shambu Kallolikar for Pudukkottai and Reeta Harish Thakur for Tiruchy will take care of the works in their respective districts.