Eight IAS officers to oversee desilting works in Cauvery river canals

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has appointed eight IAS officers to monitor desilting works in Cauvery river canals to be taken up along Tiruchy region.

The government has sanctioned `6,290.50 crore to take up 589 desilting works. Pradeep Yadav, Principal Secretary, Managing Director of CMRL, has been appointed to monitor the works in Thanjavur; Dr K Gopal, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department, in Tiruvarur; Apoorva, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, in Nagapattinam, and R Kirlosh Kumar, Managing Director, TN Slum Clearance Board, in Mayiladuthuri.

Likewise, the present monitoring officers Ramesh Chand Meena for Ariyalur, C Vijayakumar for Karur, Shambu Kallolikar for Pudukkottai and Reeta Harish Thakur for Tiruchy will take care of the works in their respective districts.