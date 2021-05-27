STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Etched in memory forever: Marathon delivery of six babies in 36 hours in Villupuram

A team of two staff nurses with one doctor in an Additional Primary Health Centre successfully delivered six babies in a day-and-a-half at Veerapandi in Villupuram.

Nurse Agalya with three of the patients whom she helped deliver | Express

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A team of two staff nurses with one doctor in an Additional Primary Health Centre successfully delivered six babies in a day-and-a-half at Veerapandi in Villupuram. Dr A Shahjith Ali (27), along with two nurses, A Agalya and R Kavi Bharathi, had been taking care of the delivery of the six women. It all started at 12 am on Monday and they never anticipated it would be a 36-hour marathon. 

“Usually we get one delivery in three days at our APHC but due to Covid in nearby PHCs, all the six patients were dependent on us. So, we wanted to commit ourselves to safe delivery of the babies. All of them were normal deliveries, and the mothers and babies are healthy. The two nurses were immensely helpful and all credits go to them,” Shahjith told Express.

It was a moment we’d never forget in our lives, said the nurses. To see new lives forming during a tough time and being a crucial part of their delivery is something that is to be etched in their memory forever. “We couldn’t send them elsewhere. Already four deliveries had been listed for us, while the other two were unexpected and complicated.

Before we could try shifting them to Mundiyambakkam GH, they went into labour. We carefully delivered them and continued treatment here,” said Bharathi. “We had resolved to do this when we took up the profession. We are glad we lived up to it, and we shall continue to be,” said Agalya.

