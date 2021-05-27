Puducherry set to launch intensive vaccination programme in rural areas

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A new programme called ‘Covid-Free Villages’ would be launched in Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday with the aim to achieve 100% vaccination in villages, said Puducherry Lt. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Shortly after receiving CSR contributions to tackle Covid at Raj Nivas on Thursday, Dr Tamilisai said that coronavirus cases are witnessing a declining trend. Efforts are being made to reduce the death rate as well, she added.

The number of oxygen-supported beds have been increased in Puducherry with the addition of 2,000 oxygen beds. Besides, 400 additional beds have been created at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post-Graduate Institute.

With the legislators have sworn in, people hope that they will now be involved in taking care of their respective Assembly constituencies by creating awareness to check the spread of Covid. They are also expected to set up Covid care facilities and help speed up the process of vaccination.

The Lt. Governor thanked the business institutions for extending support for ‘Uyir Katru’, the Covid fund raising programme of the Department of Health. She said the business groups in Puducherry has risen to the challenge by pledging CSR contributions in cash and kind.

Under the aegis of CII, Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd donated Rs 3 lakh towards ‘Uyir Katru’ on Thursday. Besides, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd, Shri Shwetamber Murtipujak Jain Trust, Puducherry, and Divine Bharat Chamber of Commerce, Chennai, made liberal contributions of medical equipment for Covid care and Treatment, she said.

Dr Tamilisai received cash and materiel donations in the presence of Dr T Arun, Secretary (Health), Abhijit Vijay Chaudhari, Secretary to Lt. Governor, Dr G. Sriramalu, Director, State Health Mission and senior officers, and representatives of CII and Business Institutions.

ALSO READ | Puducherry CM announces lockdown relief of Rs 3000 for all families in UT

A new programme called 'Oxygen Sisters' have been introduced in Puducherry under which patients undergoing treatment in hospitals would be monitored every hour with the help of oximeters to assess their oxygen levels, the Lt. Governor said, adding that this would infuse confidence among the patients receiving treatment.

Karaikal district administration is also making available free of cost pulse oxymetres to the home-quarantined Covid patients. After using the pulse oxymetres, the patients should return the gadgets to the administration, Dr Tamilisai said.

To provide psychological service to patients in home quarantine, a new programme called 'Pahirvoma' has also been launched. A panel of experts from the Department of Psychiatry under the National Psychiatric Program (NMHP) can be consulted for easy access to mental health care and assistance.

The programme, which is being conducted in consultation with the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services and the Department of Social Work, University of Pondicherry, envisages tele-medicine facility for patients to provide psychological support during their stay at home.

For psychiatric counselling, the phone number -- 04132262547 -- could be availed from 10 am to 8 pm, Health Secretary Dr T Arun said.



Dr.Tamilisai also held discussions with Chief Minister N Rangasamy for a scheme to provide support to the families of government staff and journalists falling victim to the pandemic. "Very soon, the scheme would be rolled out in the Union Territory," she added.



