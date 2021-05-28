Coimbatore Medical College asks patients to buy vials from outside

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Patients receiving treatment for black fungus infection at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital have allegedly been told to purchase Amphotericin by themselves outside the hospital, as there was a shortage of the drug at the hospital.

Siva (name changed), a resident of Town Hall, said, “My 63-year-old uncle tested positive and was admitted to the hospital a week ago. Two days ago, he was diagnosed with Mucormycosis. The management said there was no stock of Amphotericin and told us buy it from outside. Only today, I managed to buy three vials in the black market at Rs 1,950 each against actual cost of Rs 240. Relatives of other patients are also pleading with me to share the contact of the supplier.”

CMCH Dean A Nirmala said, “We do not have a single vial in stock and are asking patients to arrange it by themselves.” Meanwhile, a private hospital staffer said that his hospital has been charging up to Rs 12,000 for one vial of Amphotericin.

Only three manufacturers are producing this drug in India, pointed out G Vinoj Ramanujam, State secretary of Tamil Nadu Medical and Sales Representatives Association. “Since there is a protocol to buy the drug from manufacturers, private hospitals are forcing relatives of patients to buy it from outside,” he added. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan told Express, “So far, the Centre has provided 600 ampoules of Amphotericin to the State. We have sought enhancement of this allocation.”