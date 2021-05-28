Covid patients share beds in Tiruppur hospital

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Lack of space in Tiruppur Medical College Hospital has forced several Covid patients to share beds. On Thursday, many patients who were awaiting bed allocation reportedly entered the oxygen pandal at the premises and got into the beds of other Covid patients.

However, this has caused panic in the hospital as the virus could spread from those with serious illnesses to those with mild symptoms. Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur Medical College Hospital Dean R Murugesan, said, “There has been a lack of beds in Tiruppur Medical College Hospital for the past few days. But, due to the overwhelming number of positive cases in just two days, a large number of patients arrived at the government facility. Medical personnel asked them to wait and were engaged in transferring patients to Covid Care Centres in the city.”

He added that some of them did not want to wait and with needless fear they entered the oxygen pandal on their own and got into others’ beds. “This is a serious issue and the medical personnel asked them to immediately move out to enforce social distancing,” he said.