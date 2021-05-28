STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

L-G launches 'Covid-free villages' programme to achieve 100% vaccination in Puducherry

The Lt Governor said that she is contacting every legislator over phone and requesting them to take part in this vaccination campaign

Published: 28th May 2021 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry LG Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan launching Covid-free villages programme at a temple in Vaithikuppam fishing village along with Protem Speaker K Lakshminarayanan (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday launched the 'Covid-free villages' programme involving the respective MLAs at Vaithikuppam, a fishing village, and Pudukuppam in Embalam (SC) for the intensified drive to achieve 100 percent vaccination of the entire adult population.

Launching this programme at Pachaivazhiamman temple at Vaithikuppam, the Lt Governor said everyone should play a role in ensuring that all eligible people living in these villages were vaccinated and that villages in the Union Territory were Covid-free at the earliest.

The government is taking various initiatives to control the spread of Covid in Puducherry. As part of this, the Health Department in collaboration with the District Rural Development Agency is organising special vaccination camps in the villages.

Protem Speaker K Lakshminarayanan attended the camp held at Vaithikuppam, while the first-time MLA U Lakshmikandhan attended the camp at Pudukuppam.

The Lt Governor said that she is contacting every legislator over phone and requesting them to take part in this vaccination campaign. “Our aim is to create awareness and thereby make Puducherry a completely safe state and fully vaccinated state,” she said.

She said that people between the ages of 18 and 44 are more interested in getting vaccinated and they need to create awareness for others. “People need to understand that the sooner we get inoculated, the sooner our body will have immunity. People will not have immunity in case of a delay,” she said.

“Pudukuppam has become a model village as everyone above 45 has been vaccinated. It has been certified, which brings happiness,” said the Lt Governor. Pudukuppam village has a population of 250 people in the age group of 18 to 44 and they were being vaccinated at the camp.

She said she had spoken to the Chief Minister N Rangasamy a few days ago and requested him to associate the legislators to protect Puducherry and, particularly, the villages from the infection.

Besides the MLAs, T Arun, the Health Secretary, officials of the District and Rural Development Agency, delegates of self-help groups and volunteers were among those present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry COVID-19 Coronavirus Tamilisai Soundararajan fighting covid
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp