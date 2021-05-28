MEIL to set up 3,000 oxygen bed facility in TN to combat Covid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Hyderabad based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has been working in setting up 3,000 beds facility with oxygen across the Tamil Nadu to mitigate the Covid-19 crisis. MEIL is helping several states, including Tamil Nadu, in the fight against coronavirus by creating necessary infrastructure. In coordination with CREDAI Tamil Nadu and G Square Realtors, MEIL establishes Covid facility with oxygen availability in various places across the State.

In just 72 hours time, MEIL’s team installed 500 bed facility with oxygen and other medical equipment at Madurai in coordination with G Square Realtors. Chief minister MK Stalin inaugurated the facility recently. And he is directly supervising these medical infrastructure facilities, said the company.

MEIL is supplying oxygen to the government and private hospitals where it is setting up beds for free. MEIL is installing 1,070 beds facility with oxygen availability in several hospitals on a war footing in Chennai. It is establishing 200 beds each at Vellore, Erode and Ayyapakam, 100 beds each at Ambur, Nattaram Valli, Meishwaram, Vaniyambadi, Wallajh and 50 beds in Sholingur. So far, it has installed 660 bed facilities and planning to establish over 2500 beds with oxygen readily available.

“We feel it’s our responsibility to serve the nation in the crisis period. We have appointed a special team to help the government in battling the Covid crisis and our managing director P V Krishna Reddy is personally supervising these efforts,”said MEIL’s director, B Srinivas Reddy.

He further added that the company is planning to establish 200 PSA plants in several places in the country to mitigate the oxygen shortage. “We also began cryogenic oxygen tanks manufacturing with DRDO and Petroleum ministry cooperation,” said Reddy.