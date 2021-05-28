Sanction funds to feed stray animals during lockdown, HC tells State

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday observed that the committee appointed by the court to feed stray animals has come up with a “lovely report” to ensure that they are fed during the lockdown. The court also directed the State to take immediate steps to release required funds to procure fodder.

The issue pertains to VE Shiva, founder of Mothers of Animals Welfare Trust, stating that stray animals are among the worst-affected due to the pandemic.The committee decided that rice and dal would be supplied to Blue Cross by the State Civil Supplies Corporation, through PDS.

At least 5,000 kg of dog food and 200 kg of cat food should be procured and then replenished, said the committee. Placing water troughs in the city was also proposed. However, lack of funds was not forthcoming, the report said.

During Thursday’s hearing before the first bench, advocate A Yogeshwaran submitted that the committee met twice, but lack of funds persists. The bench directed the State to mop up funds for the initiative. The court said, “Since the amount which has to be expended would run into a few lakhs and not more, the State should release adequate funds to the Animal Husbandry Department for the stray animals to be fed to some extent.”

The Advocate General submitted that a detailed proposal is already under consideration. The Animal Husbandry Department has sought an initial amount of Rs 9 lakh. Calling for CSR funds from corporates, the bench said the government must ensure funds must go to feed the right mouths, and adjourned the plea to Monday.