Tiruchy man wages a lone war to keep pandemic at bay

TIRUCHY: Going around the city on his two-wheeler, D Srinivasa Prasad makes an announcement on Covid safety norms on his mini public announcement system as soon as he spots a person not wearing a mask or flouting any rule. The 59-year-old man is no police officer, but a technical employee of Golden Rock railway workshop, who has donned the hat of a social worker to help create awareness among public.

He cares little when someone confronts him asking why he is doing all this as he is not a police officer. Prasad says his ultimate aim is to save maximum number of lives from the virus.

“I used to carry out my awareness drive on traffic violations and Covid after my duty hours. Now, the workshop is closed and I am doing it from 7 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 9 pm. I visit major areas in the city and request those ignoring social distancing norms and those not wearing masks to follow the rules. I also visit the city outskirts twice a week,” he says.

Apart from appreciation, he also receives brickbats. “When I see people walking without face mask, I announce through my system that they are risking their lives and that of others too. Recently, a youth in Srirangam got angry with my announcements, snatched my mike and threw it away. However, I did not file any complaint against him,” Prasad says.

The man claims that he has so far given first aid to about 8,000 accident victims and is also planning to dedicate more time for public awareness after retirement. “I have been conducting traffic and fire safety awareness for the past 25 years. I used to visit various places during breaks and helped in saving the lives of several accident victims. I can fluently talk in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and English. I learned the languages to carry out awareness initiatives.

Now, I also carry a few food packets with me for the needy. I will retire in February 2022 and then dedicate more time for social service,” Prasad says. But, his social service has been a cause of concern to his family. “My wife requested me several times to avoid conducting awareness during the pandemic. I told her that my mind would not allow me to stay at home and that I have to help as many people as possible,” he adds.